ETSU hires Brenda Mock Brown as new women's hoops coach

By The Associated Press | Posted - Aug. 8, 2022 at 12:56 p.m.

 

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — East Tennessee State hired Brenda Mock Brown as its new women's basketball coach. Her hire comes a week after announcing Simon Harris was being fired over Title IX issues regarding alleged discrimination and unfair treatment in his lone season. Brown becomes the 10th coach in the program's history. She was head coach of the women's program at UNC Asheville between 2012 and 2020. Brown led the Bulldogs to four straight postseason berths between 2015 and 2019. ETSU athletic director Scott Carter resigned over the Title IX issues, and Harris was suspended with pay until Aug. 15, when his firing becomes official.

