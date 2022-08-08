Dortmund signs Modeste as illness-struck Haller replacement

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

DORTMUND, Germany — Borussia Dortmund has signed French forward Anthony Modeste from Bundesliga rival Cologne to compensate for Sébastien Haller's illness-enforced absence. Dortmund says the 34-year-old Modeste completed a medical checkup and signed a one-year contract. Dortmund signed Haller from Ajax for 31 million euros on July 6 but he had to leave the team's preseason training camp due to a testicular tumor. The 28-year-old Haller needs chemotherapy. Kehl says "Given the background of Sébastien Haller's illness, we're glad that we were able to add such a forward as Anthony Modeste to our squad for the current season at short notice."

