Jayhawks' Lance Leipold settled in, optimistic about Year 2

By Dave Skretta, Associated Press | Posted - Aug. 8, 2022 at 12:01 p.m.

 

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Lance Leipold took over the football program at Kansas after a winless season and a somewhat scandalous departure of his predecessor, Les Miles. And while the long-time small-school coach won just twice in Year 1, he is full of optimism heading into fall camp this season. One of Leipold's wins came in overtime at Texas, and that momentum carried into his first full recruiting cycle and a productive spring program. The program is more stable than it has been in years, and Leipold hopes that translates into more success on the field this season.

Most recent College stories

Related topics

CollegeNational Sports
Dave Skretta

    Most Viewed

    SIGN UP FOR THE KSL.COM NEWSLETTER

    Catch up on the top news and features from KSL.com, sent weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    KSL Weather Forecast

    Mobile Apps | Advertise | Feedback | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2022 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  