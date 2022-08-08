Argentina defender Senesi joins Bournemouth from Feyenoord

LONDON — Argentina defender Marcos Senesi has signed for Bournemouth two days after the newly promoted club made a winning start in the English Premier League. Bournemouth said the 25-year-old Senesi signed a four-year contract but did not state the transfer fee it paid Feyenoord. The price was reported as $15.3 million. Senesi made his debut for Argentina in June soon after helping Feyenoord reach the Europa Conference League final. The Dutch club lost to Roma. Bournemouth opened its season with a 2-0 home win against Aston Villa on Saturday. Everton has agreed on a season-long loan to sign Wolverhampton captain Conor Coady, who has played 10 times for England. Everton's need for a central defender grew when Ben Godfrey, another England international, broke his right leg on Saturday.

