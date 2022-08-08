Marc Wilson recounts how LaVell Edwards avoided a mutiny after '78 season

Estimated read time: Less than a minuteTo read the full story go to Deseret.com. ×Most recent News storiesYour kids may need help making friends after the big pandemic pause. Here's how'Dust Lake City' disaster looming as Utah professor fights to save the Great Salt LakeDevaughn Vele wants Utes to be 'feared,' not just 'respected' in 2022 seasonDave McCannMore stories you may be interested inHow you can help Utah teachers buy classroom suppliesSPONSOREDHow Utah data centers can save money on water needsMidvale man lured to Ogden apartment sent to prison in 2021 shooting death