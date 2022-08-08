Szczęsny latest injury for Juventus ahead of start of season

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

TURIN, Italy — Juventus' injury problems continue to grow as goalkeeper Wojciech Szczęsny became the latest player ruled out of the first match of the season. Juventus says Szczęsny has a "low-grade lesion of the adductor longus muscle of the left thigh" and will be out for "around 20 days." Juventus is already without injured players Paul Pogba, Weston McKennie, Federico Chiesa and Kaio Jorge for Sunday's Serie A match against Sassuolo. Moise Kean and Adrien Rabiot are suspended.

