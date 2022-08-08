News / Utah / Business & Tech

Cox Enterprises acquires digital media firm Axios

By Reuters | Posted - Aug. 8, 2022 at 9:28 a.m.

 
Cox Enterprises said on Monday it has acquired digital media firm Axios.

Cox Enterprises said on Monday it has acquired digital media firm Axios. (Sharaf Maksumov, Alamy)

1 photo

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

NEW YORK — Cox Enterprises said on Monday it has acquired digital media firm Axios as part of its ongoing efforts to further diversify the conglomerate.

The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

However, the New York Times earlier reported the deal valued Axios at $525 million, according to two people familiar with the matter.

Axios co-founders Jim VandeHei, Mike Allen and Roy Schwartz will continue to lead editorial decisions at Axios, Cox Enterprises said in a statement.

Cox, which operates Cox Automotive and Cox Communications, also owns the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Dayton Daily News and other newspapers in Ohio.

Photos

Most recent Business & Tech stories

Related topics

Business & Tech
Reuters

    Most Viewed

    SIGN UP FOR THE KSL.COM NEWSLETTER

    Catch up on the top news and features from KSL.com, sent weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    KSL Weather Forecast

    Mobile Apps | Advertise | Feedback | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2022 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  