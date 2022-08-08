News / Utah Counties / Southern Utah

'It's a win-win': Utah DWR traps prairie dogs in Cedar City, sets them free on public land

By Alysha Lundgren, St. George News | Posted - Aug. 8, 2022 at 10:02 a.m.

 
Prairie dogs in Southern Utah in August 2015. Wildlife officials have trapped prairie dogs in Cedar City to relocate them on public lands. (Rick Bowmer, Associated Press via St. George News)

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

CEDAR CITY — A small female prairie dog is wrapped like a burrito in a specially-crafted bag — just her nose pokes out. She'll be set loose in her new home soon, but first experts will weigh her, place a metal tag on her ear and give her a treat.

Multiple traps were set on a 20-acre parcel destined for new development, and staff from the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources hoped to capture, treat and release as many prairie dogs living there as possible, Utah prairie dog recovery biologist Barbara Sugarman said.

A group of field technicians and biologists walked the property, collecting traps and looking for signs of prairie dogs. In each cage, a small amount of peanut butter was placed to entice the rodents to enter the traps, Sugarman said.

The division keeps track of prairie dog colonies by conducting regular surveys, as Cedar City News previously reported.

Read the full article at St. George News.

Alysha Lundgren

