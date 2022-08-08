Barcelona ends preseason optimistic with team's potential

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

MADRID — Barcelona surprised many in the offseason by making several high-profile signings despite enduring a difficult situation financially. The club's tactics to boost its squad by giving up future income to add new players now prompted plenty of doubts and criticism. But even the most concerned Barcelona fans can't hide their optimism with the team's potential ahead of the season that begins next weekend. The new signings showed plenty of promise in the preseason that ended Sunday with a 6-0 rout of Mexican club Pumas at the Joan Camper tournament at the Camp Nou.

×

Most recent Soccer stories

Related topics Soccer National Sports