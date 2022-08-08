Jags' Etienne completes comeback by getting leveled in camp

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne feels like he's finally back. It took Etienne getting leveled during a live tackling drill in training camp for him to feel like he's completed his return from a foot injury that ended his rookie year last August. Safety Andre Cisco dropped Etienne on the opening play of a lengthy stretch of live reps. Etienne easily could have stepped out of bounds. But the second-year pro wanted — and maybe needed the contact. He insists he enjoyed it. It had been a long time in the making.

