Marlins hit back-to-back homers, Luzardo beats Cubs 3-0

By Gavin Good, Associated Press | Posted - Aug. 7, 2022 at 6:33 p.m.

 

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

CHICAGO — Jesús Luzardo allowed one hit over seven innings for his first win since April, and Jacob Stallings and Peyton Burdick hit back-to-back home runs as the Miami Marlins beat the Chicago Cubs 3-0 to prevent a three-game sweep. Yan Gomes singled with two outs in the fifth off Luzardo. Nick Madrigal's leadoff single in the ninth against Tanner Scott was Chicago's only other hit. Scott then got a groundout and two strikeouts for his 15th save. Charles Leblanc opened the fifth with a double off Adrian Sampson before Stallings put Miami on the board with his third homer of the year. Burdick connected on the next pitch for his first major league home run. It was only Miami's second victory in nine games.

Most recent MLB stories

Related topics

MLBNational Sports
Gavin Good

    Most Viewed

    SIGN UP FOR THE KSL.COM NEWSLETTER

    Catch up on the top news and features from KSL.com, sent weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    KSL Weather Forecast

    Mobile Apps | Advertise | Feedback | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2022 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  