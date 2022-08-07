D-backs score go-ahead run on balk, beat Rockies 6-4

By David Brandt, Associated Press | Updated - Aug. 7, 2022 at 6:57 p.m. | Posted - Aug. 7, 2022 at 5:44 p.m.

 

PHOENIX — Daulton Varsho jogged home with the go-ahead run via a balk, Christian Walker clubbed a two-run homer and the Arizona Diamondbacks rallied to beat the Colorado Rockies 6-4. The D-backs trailed 4-2 in the sixth but Emmanuel Rivera hit a solo shot that cut the deficit to 4-3. Josh Rojas had an RBI double in the seventh that tied the game at 4-all. Arizona loaded the bases in the eighth off Rockies reliever Alex Colomé (2-6), who then balked, failing to come to a set position before delivering his pitch.

David Brandt

