Chicago pounds out 15 hits, beats Texas 8-2 for series split

By The Associated Press | Posted - Aug. 7, 2022 at 5:13 p.m.

 

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

ARLINGTON, Texas — Andrew Vaughn had a two-run home run among his three hits, Luis Robert hit a two-run double, and AJ Pollock had two doubles in a three-hit game as the Chicago White Sox beat the Texas Rangers 8-2 to split a four-game series. The Sox had 15 hits, five for extra bases, after being limited to four runs and 13 hits in the previous three games. Nathaniel Lowe hit a solo homer in the seventh inning and delivered an RBI single in the third for the Rangers. The 452-foot homer was the longest by a Rangers player this season.

The Associated Press

