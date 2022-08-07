Bullpen woes, late error doom Brewers in 4-2 loss to Reds

By Andrew Wagner, Associated Press | Posted - Aug. 7, 2022 at 5:10 p.m.

 

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

MILWAUKEE — Donovan Solano had a sacrifice fly in the 10th inning and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Milwaukee Brewers 4-2. Solano, who also had an RBI double in the eight, had an RBI flyball in the 10th off Devin Williams (2-2) as the Reds won for the eighth time in 10 games. Willy Adames and Keston Hiura homered for the Brewers. Hiura's solo shot in the ninth tied the game. Mike Brousseau made an error in the 10th that allowed the go-ahead run score for the Reds

Most recent MLB stories

Related topics

MLBNational Sports
Andrew Wagner

    Most Viewed

    SIGN UP FOR THE KSL.COM NEWSLETTER

    Catch up on the top news and features from KSL.com, sent weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    KSL Weather Forecast

    Mobile Apps | Advertise | Feedback | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2022 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  