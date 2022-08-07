Melendez posts 6-RBI game as Royals smash Red Sox 13-5

By Avery Osen, Associated Press | Posted - Aug. 7, 2022 at 4:24 p.m.

 

Less than a minute

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — MJ Melendez hit a three-run home run in the fifth inning and had a career-high six RBIs to help the Kansas City Royals beat the Boston Red Sox 13-5. The rookie Melendez blasted it an estimated 406-feet to right field which bounced into the fountains to give the Royals a 5-0 lead. Melendez is putting together quite the campaign after being called up on May 3. He's hit 13 home runs on the year and has back-to-back homer games four times this season. Among rookies, he's hit the fifth most home runs this season and is just two behind teammate Bobby Witt Jr.

