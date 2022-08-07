India beats West Indies by 88 runs in T20 match in Florida

By The Associated Press | Updated - Aug. 7, 2022 at 4:24 p.m. | Posted - Aug. 7, 2022 at 3:08 p.m.

 

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

LAUDERHILL, Fla. — India's spinners put on a show in Florida to take all 10 wickets in an 88-run win over West Indies in the fifth and final Twenty20 cricket international. India leaves with two wins in two matches and a 4-1 victory overall in the series. The first three matches were held in West Indies. India scored 188-7 after choosing to bat first before skittling West Indies for 100 all out in 15.4 overs. Ravi Bishnoi, Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav shared the 10 West Indies wickets between them.

The Associated Press

