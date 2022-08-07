Pirates get rare win at Camden Yards, 8-1 over Orioles

By Noah Trister, Associated Press | Updated - Aug. 7, 2022 at 3:29 p.m. | Posted - Aug. 7, 2022 at 2:46 p.m.

 

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

BALTIMORE — Bryse Wilson pitched effectively into the sixth inning, Ke'Bryan Hayes homered and the Pittsburgh Pirates snapped Baltimore's five-game winning streak with an 8-1 victory over the Orioles. The Pirates also ended their own nine-game skid at Camden Yards, improving to 2-11 at the ballpark. Wilson allowed a run and four hits in five-plus innings, and Pittsburgh broke the game open in the seventh after a replay review changed a call at the plate. Orioles manager Brandon Hyde was ejected after that review.

Most recent MLB stories

Related topics

MLBNational Sports
Noah Trister

    Most Viewed

    SIGN UP FOR THE KSL.COM NEWSLETTER

    Catch up on the top news and features from KSL.com, sent weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    KSL Weather Forecast

    Mobile Apps | Advertise | Feedback | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2022 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  