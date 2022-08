Estimated read time: Less than a minute

ELKHART LAKE, Wis. — Filipe Albuquerque and Ricky Taylor won their fourth race of the year and head into the IMSA season finale in a winner-take-all fight for the sports car championship. The win moved Wayne Taylor Racing back atop the point standings. Albuquerque and Taylor hold a 19-point lead over Oliver Jarvis and Tom Blomqvist in the Daytona prototype class. The championship will be decided at the Petit Le Mans at Road Atlanta in October.

×

Most recent Racing stories

Related topics Racing National Sports