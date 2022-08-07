No contract talk as Titans lineman Jeffery Simmons works

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee rookie quarterback Malik Willis made a business decision when he found himself facing off against Pro Bowl defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons in a live tackle drill at training camp. Willis went straight to the ground. Willis said Sunday he wasn't going to get hit by Simmons. Other NFL quarterbacks don't have that luxury against a lineman coming off his best season. Simmons had a career-high 8 1/2 sacks in his third NFL season. He then set a franchise playoff record with three more in the Titans' divisional loss. Simmons switched agents this summer prompting worries he might want a new deal. Simmons reported for training camp on time and says he's only trying to improve.

