Michigan names Naurato interim coach after Pearson exit

By The Associated Press | Posted - Aug. 7, 2022 at 1:27 p.m.

 

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The University of Michigan promoted Brandon Naurato to interim hockey coach for one season on Sunday, two days after cutting ties with coach Mel Pearson following an investigation into the program. An investigation revealed in part that Pearson pressured student-athletes to lie about COVID-19 contact tracing last year. Pearson was 99-64-16 at Michigan over five seasons. Naurato was on Pearson's staff last season after he was a player development consultant with the Detroit Red Wings for three seasons. He was a forward for the Wolverines and played minor league hockey for four years.

Most recent NHL stories

Related topics

NHLNational Sports
The Associated Press

    Most Viewed

    SIGN UP FOR THE KSL.COM NEWSLETTER

    Catch up on the top news and features from KSL.com, sent weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    KSL Weather Forecast

    Mobile Apps | Advertise | Feedback | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2022 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  