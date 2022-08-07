Twins' Kirilloff to have season-ending wrist surgery

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Twins say outfielder Alex Kirilloff will undergo season-ending surgery on his right wrist. The 24-year-old Kirilloff will travel with Minnesota on its road trip to Los Angeles and undergo ulnar shortening surgery on Tuesday. It's the second time in Kirilloff's short career in the majors that he's had a season end early because of a wrist injury. A procedure last July on the same wrist ended his rookie season. He landed on the injured list twice this season, in April and June, because of issues with the wrist.

