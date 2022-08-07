News / Utah / Business & Tech

Casper is hiring professional nappers with 'exceptional sleeping ability'

By Zoe Sottile, CNN | Updated - Aug. 8, 2022 at 6:51 a.m. | Posted - Aug. 7, 2022 at 8:16 p.m.

 
NEW YORK — A mattress brand is hiring for a position where sleeping on the job is not just accepted — it's mandatory.

Casper Sleepers will sleep "in our stores, and in unexpected settings out in the world," according to Casper's job posting.

Unfortunately, there will be some work required when employees are awake. Namely, they'll have to create social media content sharing their experience as a professional sleeper.

The job application is open until Aug. 11, says the listing. The ideal candidate should have an "exceptional sleeping ability," a "desire to sleep as much as possible," and of course, the "ability to sleep through anything."

In addition to being paid to sleep, successful candidates will enjoy being able to wear pajamas to work, limited free Casper products, and the flexibility of a part-time schedule.

Aspiring sleepers are encouraged to show off their sleep skills on TikTok as part of their application, says Casper.

