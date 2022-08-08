Bringing the Timpview dynasty to the Utes, Gabe Reid ready to make Utah home

Utah Utes football fall camp Day 1 in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Aug. 03, 2022. (Hunter Dyke, Utah Athletics)

Estimated read time: 5-6 minutes

SALT LAKE CITY — It was a dynasty run. Three state titles in consecutive years.

The latest was an undefeated season (14-0) and one where there was no question which team was the best in the state for the 4A classification of football. It was Timpview the two years before, and it was always Timpview during the 2014 season under head coach Cary Whittingham.

The team featured, among others, Britain Covey, Devin Kaufusi and Gabe Reid — all best friends — who grew up in the shadow of BYU. The trio lived the dynasty life through their three years at Timpview and then parted ways to pursue the collegiate dream, never expecting to suit up in the same jersey again.

Covey chose Utah, Kaufusi stayed in Utah County and followed his brothers Bronson and Corbin to BYU, and Reid left the state to attend Stanford. Three different paths, three different journeys.

But in the end, the trio of Utah Country friends all converged on Salt Lake City; and the color red became their identity, to the dismay of their once childhood beliefs.

Covey's journey to the U. is well documented, and now he works to turn heads in Philadelphia as he attempts to make an NFL roster. But for Kaufusi and Reid, the brotherhood carries on with the Utes in a season where Utah is expected to compete again for a Pac-12 title — a pursuit of another dynasty run under another Whittingham at head coach.

Kaufusi transferred from BYU to Utah in 2020 and has been a fixture on Utah's always stout defensive line since, and Reid completed his return to the state in March when he transferred from Palo Alto to Salt Lake City for his senior season.

"Man, it's awesome," Kaufusi said, speaking about Reid suiting up for the Utes. "I've looked up to Gabe my whole life.

"It definitely brings me back to the glory days of Timpview and everything — and Brit's so jealous," he added. "I sent Brit a picture of Gabe in the red and black. And I just remember Brit freaking out seeing me in practice gear for the first time, and that's just how I felt seeing Gabe. I love him to death and he's gonna help us out a ton for where we're going to go."

At Stanford, Reid was an integral part of the team's defense and finished fourth last season with 62 tackles and a team-high 10 tackles for loss. But Utah was home, and a return to the state meant he could play with his Timpview friends again, in addition to suiting up next to his younger brother, Karene.

"Obviously, it's home," Gabe Reid said. "That's the first thing just being able to come home and play with my brother; but Utah, the program, I really love that they're very defensive minded. In my opinion, they're known for playing tough, gritty defense. Rushing the passer well, getting after the quarterback is something that I pride myself on, and so that's something that I definitely wanna be able to showcase in my last year of college football."

Even with all that home offered for the veteran player, the decision wasn't easy for Reid. The defensive end announced a move from Stanford on Dec. 6 and left his future destination up in the air until March 2 when he committed to Utah. There were many suitors, but Utah was the landing spot.

BOOM!! So pumped for this guy. He'll fit in so perfectly into what we do on defense! 1 more @gabereid90 ? 😜 https://t.co/OoPH3DsLdw — Britain Covey (@brit_covey2) March 2, 2022

MY GUY !!!! SACK LAKE CITY GETTING A REAL ONE 🤞🏽💯 https://t.co/4PT7KpmB7T — Devin Kaufusi (@devskaufusi) March 2, 2022

He didn't want to make a rash decision; the Stanford-educated player wanted to be sure he was making the right decision for his final season of college football.

"I think he wanted to weigh all of his options, but like, we both wanted it," Karene Reid said. "And so we were pretty sure it was gonna happen. He was good about being patient and not jumping the gun. But we were excited.

"I was trying to talk to him pretty often about it, but I think he was just trying to be very careful and make sure that he was doing it for him and not for me, or my parents or family or the fans."

Playing in Utah's defense sounded like a good fit, though. And it didn't hurt that Utah was likely going to be a projected top-10 team in the preseason polls and considered the favorite to win the Pac-12.

Gabe Reid now finds himself in a battle with a stacked room of defensive ends looking to earn a starting spot opposite of Van Fillinger.

Defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley said he likes what he sees from the veteran player so far — "I love what Gabe Reid brings in terms of experience; he's also got some athleticism, not as long leverage as maybe some of the other guys, but we've dealt with that in the past." — but it's a loaded room with six or seven guys "that have a shot" of earning playing time at the position.

As a veteran of the game he recognizes that nothing will be handed to him, but it's a decision he feels comfortable with at Utah. He's shown what he can do on the field, but now it's learning it in a new system and understanding what it takes to play defense at Utah. His brother has helped him understand it a little, but with a week of fall camp under his belt, he's getting the hang of it.

"My dream has always been to play in the NFL, but I've already showcased I can drop, I can cover, so now I think it's time for me to kind of let loose a little bit and get after the quarterback," Reid said.

Utah coaches hope he can be another in a long line of defensive ends — the mayors of Sack Lake City — that opposing teams dread.

But for Kaufusi, who will line up next to Reid for the first time since his Timpview days, it's good to see a familiar face — one that he trusts like his own brothers.

"It's nice to have some more red to go around Provo," Kaufusi said, with a growing smile.

×

Most recent Utah Utes stories