Free e-book: The silent health crisis that affects 88% of Americans

Only 1 in 8 adult Americans are considered "metabolically healthy," according to a shocking study from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill's Gillings School of Global Public Health.

Metabolic health refers to far more than just an optimal weight or pant size, it also includes having ideal levels of blood glucose, triglycerides, high-density lipoprotein (HDL) cholesterol and blood pressure — without the use of medications. For 88% of the population, these are areas for concern, which means they're at greater risk for heart disease, diabetes, stroke and more.

You might be tempted to blame it on genetics, environmental factors and other things beyond your control. But the real culprit is much simpler: It's your diet. You, like many Americans, are almost certainly consuming food that ultimately makes you fatter and sicker.

Where the American diet went wrong

This downward trend in health and upward trend in weight and health complications ironically got a big assist from the U.S. government almost 50 years ago. The government had long been searching for a way to "fix" the nation's diet. Backed by one dubious study, they eventually introduced the infamous "food pyramid" that discouraged the consumption of specific historically healthy foods and drove a dramatic increase in the consumption of refined, unhealthy carbohydrates.

The results on the nation's health and weight have been dire. Since the government first set dietary guidelines in 1977, the food industry has completely shifted the types of foods they produce to our overall detriment. According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the weight of the average adult American today is nearly 30 pounds more than that of the average adult American in 1977.

The modern plague of insulin resistance

The problem with the Standard American Diet is that your body has constantly elevated levels of insulin, which is a hormone that tells your body what to do with energy. Its primary purpose is to regulate glucose levels in your blood. When there's too much insulin, you can develop insulin resistance.

According to WebMD, "Insulin resistance is when cells in your muscles, fat, and liver don't respond well to insulin and can't use glucose from your blood for energy. To make up for it, your pancreas makes more insulin. Over time, your blood sugar levels go up."

If this continues, it can ultimately lead to prediabetes, Type 2 diabetes, obesity, cardiovascular problems and much more. In short, anything that can go wrong with your body becomes much worse when you have insulin resistance.

The insulin resistance quiz

Do you think you or a loved one might be insulin resistant? Answer the questions below:

Do you have more fat around your belly than you'd like? Do you have a family history of heart disease? Do you have high blood pressure or does eating salt affect your blood pressure? Do you have high levels of blood triglycerides? Do you retain water easily? Do you have gout? Do you have patches of darker-colored skin or little bumps of skin ("skin tags") at your neck, armpits, or other areas? Do you have a family member with insulin resistance or type 2 diabetes? Do you have/had gestational diabetes or PCOS (for women) or have "low testosterone (for men)?

If you answered "yes" to any two questions (or more), you almost certainly have insulin resistance.

