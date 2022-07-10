Wiseman returns but Warriors fall to Spurs in Summer League

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

LAS VEGAS — James Wiseman returned and Jonathan Kuminga had a big night, but the San Antonio Spurs beat the Golden State Warriors 85-84 at the Las Vegas Summer League behind 23 points from Blake Wesley. Recovering from April 2021 surgery to repair torn cartilage in his right knee, Wiseman didn't play in the NBA this season and appeared in just three G League games in March before being shut down. The 21-year-old Wiseman, a 7-foot center taken with the No. 2 pick in the 2020 draft, had 11 points on 5-of-7 shooting with two blocks in 19 minutes.

×

Most recent NBA stories

Related topics NBA National Sports