Willson, William Contreras 5th brothers to start All-Star

By The Associated Press | Posted - July 10, 2022 at 6:35 p.m.

 

LOS ANGELES — Atlanta Braves designated hitter Willam Contreras joined Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras as just the fifth brothers to start together in baseball's All-Star Game. Contreras was voted a reserve by fellow players and was selected to start because Bryce Harper, who was elected by fans, broke his left thumb. They are the first brothers in the same All-Star Game since Aaron and Bret Boone in 2003. Other brothers to start are Mort and Walker Cooper in 1942 and '43, Dixie and Harry Walker in 1947, Joe and Dom DiMaggio in 1949 and Roberto and Sandy Alomar Jr. in 1992.

The Associated Press

