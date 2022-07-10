Sports / National Sports / MLB / 
Freeman gets 4 hits, Dodgers roar back to sweep Cubs 11-9

By Greg Beacham, Associated Press | Updated - July 10, 2022 at 8:00 p.m. | Posted - July 10, 2022 at 6:27 p.m.

 

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Dodgers rallied from a pair of early five-run deficits and completed a stellar homestand with an 11-9 victory over the Chicago Cubs. Freddie Freeman went 4 for 5 with a homer and two RBIs as the Dodgers got their seventh consecutive victory. P.J. Higgins hit his first career grand slam during Chicago's five-run first inning, and David Bote hit a three-run homer in the third to put the Cubs up 8-3. But Chicago's bullpen again failed to contain Los Angeles' powerhouse lineup, blowing a lead for the third time in four games.

