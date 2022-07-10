Sports / National Sports / MLB / 
SPORTS SCOREBOARD
NCAAF NFL NBA MLB NHL MLS NCAAB

Braves acquire Canó in minor league trade for cash

By The Associated Press | Posted - July 10, 2022 at 5:22 p.m.

 

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves have acquired veteran second baseman Robinson Canó in a minor league deal for cash considerations with the San Diego Padres. Canó, 39, hit a combined .149 with one homer and four RBIs in 74 at-bats for the Padres and New York Mets this season. He has batted .333 with three homers and 20 RBIs in 96 at-bats for Triple-A El Paso since the Padres released him and re-signed him to a minor-league deal last month. The Braves are without second baseman Ozzie Albies for the next few weeks. Albies fractured his foot last month in an at-bat, and Atlanta has been relying on Orlando Arcia as his replacement.

Most recent MLB stories

Related topics

MLBNational Sports
The Associated Press

    Most Viewed

    SIGN UP FOR THE KSL.COM NEWSLETTER

    Catch up on the top news and features from KSL.com, sent weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    KSL Weather Forecast

    Mobile Apps | Advertise | Feedback | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2022 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  