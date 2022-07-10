Sports / National Sports / MLB / 
Alcantara spins another gem, Marlins top Mets 2-0 in 10

By Charles O'brien, Associated Press | Updated - July 10, 2022 at 6:14 p.m. | Posted - July 10, 2022 at 4:54 p.m.

 

NEW YORK — Sandy Alcantara extended his shutout streak to 19 innings and pinch-runner Billy Hamilton scored on a throwing error by catcher Tomás Nido in the 10th, sending the Miami Marlins past the New York Mets 2-0. Luke Williams added an RBI single for the Marlins, who salvaged a four-game split with the NL East leaders. Tanner Scott struck out Francisco Lindor with runners at the corners for his 12th save. New York begins a three-game series at second-place Atlanta on Monday night. Alcantara, likely to be selected to the NL All-Star team later Sunday, allowed six hits in seven innings and lowered his ERA to 1.73. He struck out four and walked one. The right-hander has pitched at least seven innings in each of his last 12 starts.

