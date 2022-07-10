Sports / National Sports / MLB / 
SPORTS SCOREBOARD
NCAAF NFL NBA MLB NHL MLS NCAAB

Riley hits RBI single in 12th, surging Braves top Nationals

By George Henry, Associated Press | Posted - July 10, 2022 at 4:51 p.m.

 

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

ATLANTA — Austin Riley hit a tying home run in the eighth inning and a winning single in the 12th, lifting the surging Atlanta Braves to a 4-3 victory over the Washington Nationals. The defending World Series champion Braves have won six of seven and improved to 29-8 since June 1, the best record in the majors in that span. They are 1½ games behind the NL East-leading New York Mets and open a three-game series against them Monday night in Atlanta. Washington has lost 10 of 11. Juan Soto extended his hitting streak to 13 games. He's batting .409 during the run. Dansby Swanson started the Braves 12th as the automatic runner at second base. After an intentional walk to Matt Olson, Riley lined a single to left off Jordan Weems.

Most recent MLB stories

Related topics

MLBNational Sports
George Henry

    Most Viewed

    SIGN UP FOR THE KSL.COM NEWSLETTER

    Catch up on the top news and features from KSL.com, sent weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    KSL Weather Forecast

    Mobile Apps | Advertise | Feedback | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2022 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  