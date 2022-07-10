Sports / National Sports / MLB / 
Pirates hit 4 homers to beat Brewers 8-6, win series

By Tom Kertscher, Associated Press | Posted - July 10, 2022 at 4:32 p.m.

 

MILWAUKEE — Touted rookie Oneil Cruz hit a tiebreaking homer in the sixth inning and Daniel Vogelbach added a three-run shot in the ninth to power the Pittsburgh Pirates to an 8-6 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers. Michael Chavis and Ke'Bryan Hayes also went deep for the Pirates, who took two of three from the NL Central leaders. Andrew McCutchen had a two-run homer in the ninth for the Brewers. Chavis tied it 4-all with a leadoff homer in the sixth off losing pitcher Trevor Gott, who had just replaced starter Eric Lauer. Two outs later, the 6-foot-7 Cruz connected for his fourth home run of the season. Vogelbach made it 8-4 with his drive off Chi Chi González.

