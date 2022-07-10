Jeffers homer helps Twins beat Rangers 6-5, avoid sweep

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

ARLINGTON, Texas — Ryan Jeffers hit a tiebreaking home run in the sixth inning, and the Minnesota Twins beat the Texas Rangers 6-5 to avoid a three-game sweep. Jeffers, batting ninth in the order, hit a run-scoring single in the second and put the Twins ahead 5-4 with a drive off Brock Burke. Jeffers was 5 for 8 in the series with four RBIs and two of his seven homers this season. Byron Buxton hit his 23rd homer for the Twins, who opened a 4 1/2-game lead over second-place Cleveland in the AL Central.

