Jeffers homer helps Twins beat Rangers 6-5, avoid sweep

By Lary Bump, Associated Press | Updated - July 10, 2022 at 5:49 p.m. | Posted - July 10, 2022 at 4:30 p.m.

 

ARLINGTON, Texas — Ryan Jeffers hit a tiebreaking home run in the sixth inning, and the Minnesota Twins beat the Texas Rangers 6-5 to avoid a three-game sweep. Jeffers, batting ninth in the order, hit a run-scoring single in the second and put the Twins ahead 5-4 with a drive off Brock Burke. Jeffers was 5 for 8 in the series with four RBIs and two of his seven homers this season. Byron Buxton hit his 23rd homer for the Twins, who opened a 4 1/2-game lead over second-place Cleveland in the AL Central.

