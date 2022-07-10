Sports / National Sports / MLB / 
Greinke pitches 5 scoreless innings, Royals beat Guardians

By Cody Friesen, Associated Press | Posted - July 10, 2022 at 4:01 p.m.

 

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Zack Greinke pitched five scoreless innings of three-hit ball and the Kansas City Royals slowed the Cleveland Guardians 5-1. A day after the Guardians got a season-high 23 hits in a 13-1 romp, Greinke and four relievers combined on a five-hitter. Greinke struck out five and walked one in his 222nd career win. In the third inning, Greinke threw his 50,000th career pitch in the majors. Now in his 19th season, the 38-year-old righty became the 17th pitcher to reach that feat since 1988, when pitch count data became available. Justin Verlander is the only other active player to reach the mark.

