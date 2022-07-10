Sports / National Sports / Soccer / 
Erling Haaland welcomed by Man City fans, pledges goals, fun

By The Associated Press | Posted - July 10, 2022 at 2:08 p.m.

 

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

MANCHESTER, England — Erling Haaland joined in the singing and chanting by Manchester City fans as the new signing was presented outside the stadium of the Premier League champions. It is a month since the Norway striker completed his move to City from Borussia Dortmund for 60 million euros (then $63 million) to seal his return to England which is the country of his birth. Asked what he would bring to the Premier League the 21-year-old Haaland said: "Hopefully some more quality with me as a striker." He says he wants to have fun on the field and score goals.

The Associated Press

