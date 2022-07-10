2 people shot after groups exchange gunfire following Clinton City Heritage Days

Two people were shot Sunday night after an altercation between two groups resulted in an exchange of gunfire, police said. (Brandon Whitworth, KSL-TV)

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

CLINTON — Two people were shot following an altercation after the Clinton City Heritage Days in a neighborhood just east of Clinton.

About 11:50 p.m. an argument between two groups resulted in the exchange of gunfire injuring two people, said Clinton Police Sgt. John Gill. The nature or severity of the injuries were not released.

Police are asking for anyone with information or video to contact the department to assist in the investigation.

The identities of those involved were not released. The investigation is ongoing.

