Wimbledon glance: Djokovic wins 21st major, beats Kyrgios

WIMBLEDON, England — Novak Djokovic won his seventh Wimbledon title and 21st Grand Slam title overall by beating Nick Kyrgios 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (3) on Centre Court. Djokovic is one shy of Roger Federer's record eight Wimbledon men's singles titles and also one shy of Rafael Nadal's record 22 Grand Slam singles titles. The top-seeded Serb may have to wait almost a year for another major tournament because he may not be allowed into the United States as an unvaccinated foreigner. He could also be forced to skip the Australian Open because he was deported from that country this year because of its strict vaccination protocols.

