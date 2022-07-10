News / Utah / Police & Courts

Man critically injured after large fight early Sunday

A man was critically injured in an assault early Sunday.

SALT LAKE CITY — A 34-year-old man was critically injured with life-threatening injuries early Sunday after a large fight broke out.

About 1:51 a.m. police received reports about an assault in progress near 149 W. Pierpont Avenue and immediately responded. When officers arrived, they located a chaotic scene with over 100 people in the street and more exiting from nearby entertainment venues.

Police began to disperse the crowd with assistance from a private security company and Salt Lake County deputies.

About 2 a.m. police heard multiple shots being fired and began to search the area. A shooter was not located, but police discovered a man on the ground with critical injuries. Police previously said the injured man was a woman.

Paramedics could not determine the cause of the man's injuries immediately at the scene but later indicated that he had been likely punched. Doctors did not locate any gunshot wounds on the man, police said.

Due to the severity of the man's wounds and condition, Salt Lake Homicide detectives are investigating the scene.

Police are asking that anyone with information on this case, including people with photos or videos of the events leading up to, during and after to please call 801-799-3000 and reference case number 22-129894.

The identity of the man was not released.

Ashley Fredde covers human services, minority communities and women's issues for KSL.com. She also enjoys reporting on arts, culture and entertainment news. She's a graduate of the University of Arizona.

