Woman arrested after shooting husband in shoulder, police say

A woman was arrested in West Jordan after police say she shot her 44-year-old husband in the shoulder on Sunday.

A woman was arrested in West Jordan after police say she shot her 44-year-old husband in the shoulder on Sunday. (Ray Boone, KSL-TV)

WEST JORDAN — A woman was arrested Sunday after shooting her husband in the shoulder near 8000 South block of Madison Nan Drive, West Jordan police said.

About 7:02 a.m. police received reports of an aggravated domestic assault with a weapon. Dispatchers learned that a 42-year-old woman had shot her 44-year-old husband in the shoulder, according to West Jordan police.

The husband then fled to a neighbor's house and a shelter in place order was placed for the neighborhood. The man was transported to the hospital with injuries not considered to be life-threatening.

After an hour of negotiations, the woman surrendered to police and was transported to the hospital for self-inflicted injuries, police say.

Following her release from the hospital, she was booked into Salt Lake County Jail.

"We credit our officers for their patience and communication skills with the suspect in convincing her to surrender peacefully," said West Jordan officer Samuel Winkler in a statement. "Anyone in crisis or experiencing domestic violence is encouraged to call domestic violence hotlines or crisis hotlines."

Domestic violence resources

Help for people in abusive relationships can be found by contacting:

Ashley Fredde covers human services, minority communities and women's issues for KSL.com. She also enjoys reporting on arts, culture and entertainment news. She's a graduate of the University of Arizona.

