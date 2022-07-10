Geyoro scores 3, France routs Italy 5-1 at Women's Euros

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

ROTHERHAM, England — Grace Geyoro scored a first-half hat trick to lead France to a 5-1 rout of Italy at the Women's European Championship. Geyoro netted the opener in the ninth minute in the northern English town of Rotherham. Marie-Antoinette Katoto and Delphine Cascarino were also on target before Geyoro netted again in the 40th and 45th minutes. Italy avoided conceding again in the second half and did claim a consolation goal through Martina Piemonte. The victory puts France in control of Group D after Belgium and Iceland drew 1-1 in their opening game in Manchester.

×

Most recent Soccer stories

Related topics Soccer National Sports