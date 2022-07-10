Sports / National Sports / Soccer / 
SPORTS SCOREBOARD
Nottingham Forest signs left back Richards from Bayern

By The Associated Press | Posted - July 10, 2022 at 3:38 a.m.

 

NOTTINGHAM, England — Nottingham Forest has strengthened its squad for its first English Premier League campaign since 1999 with the signing of English left back Omar Richards from Bayern Munich. Richards arrives following a year at Bayern spent largely on the bench after joining the German champion from second-tier English team Reading. He has signed a four-year contract with Forest. Richards appeared in 12 Bundesliga games last season as Bayern won the German title but only played the full 90 minutes in one of those games.

The Associated Press

