Kershaw looks like an All-Star in Dodgers' 4-2 win over Cubs

LOS ANGELES — Clayton Kershaw polished his All-Star credentials with 7 2/3 strong innings of five-hit ball, and Freddie Freeman delivered the tiebreaking two-run single in the seventh inning of the Los Angeles Dodgers' 4-2 victory over the Chicago Cubs. The Dodgers have won six straight. Kershaw yielded just one earned run while pitching into the eighth inning for the first time this season. The eight-time All-Star looked eminently worthy of another selection to play at Chavez Ravine in 10 days. Marcus Stroman pitched four innings of two-hit ball in his first start since June 3 for the Cubs, who have lost three straight at Dodger Stadium.

