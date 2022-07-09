Man hospitalized after police say he pointed a gun at firefighters and officers

A man was hospitalized Saturday night after police say he pointed a gun at them from inside his home as "smoke billowed from his yard." (Salt Lake City Police Department)

SALT LAKE CITY — A man was hospitalized Saturday night after police say he pointed a gun at them from inside his home as "smoke billowed from his yard."

About 8:07 p.m., police received a call reporting that a man had lit his yard on fire near 1400 South Utahna Drive. Salt Lake firefighters responded to the incident but requested assistance from police after the man started threatening to shoot, according to Salt Lake police.

Police say when they arrived they learned the man had access to firearms and located him at his home. The responding officers "kept a safe distance and began multiple attempts to communicate with the man," police said.

The man entered his home and came out with a firearm pointed at police, according to a news release. Shots were then fired by police and the man retreated into his home.

Police say the man later surrendered peacefully and was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening.

"Tonight, while responding to protect our brothers and sisters with the Salt Lake City Fire Department and neighbors, two of our officers found themselves in a situation that required them to use deadly force," said Salt Lake Police Chief Mike Brown in a statement. "I'm proud of our officers' courage. This was a dynamic situation that put them, and potentially others, in imminent danger. I would also like to acknowledge the bravery of SLCFD who stayed on scene ready to protect neighborhood homes from catching fire and then immediately provided medical care to the suspect."

The two officers involved in the incident were not injured. The officer-involved critical incident protocol has been invoked by Salt Lake police and investigators are working to determine if the man had fired any rounds during the incident.

The two officers involved in the shooting are now on paid administrative leave.

Salt Lake police ask anyone who may have photos, videos, or may have witnessed this incident should call SLC911 at 801-799-3000 and reference case 22-129713.

