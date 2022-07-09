Sports / National Sports / MLB / 
SPORTS SCOREBOARD
NCAAF NFL NBA MLB NHL MLS NCAAB

Verdugo twice rallies Red Sox for 6-5 win over Yankees

By Ken Powtak, Associated Press | Posted - July 9, 2022 at 10:15 p.m.

 

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

BOSTON — Alex Verdugo hit a tying single in the eighth inning and a winning two-run single that capped a three-run 10th, lifting the Boston Red Sox over the New York Yankees 6-5. Aaron Judge and Anthony Rizzo gave the Yankees a 5-3 lead with RBI doubles in the 10th off Jake Diekman. Jeter Downs _ named after former Yankees captain Derek Jeter _ hit a run-scoring single in the bottom half off Wandy Peralta for his first major league hit. Thiird baseman Josh Donaldson bobbled Xander Bogaerts' potential game-ending, double-play grounder and Verdugo followed with a two-out single.

Most recent MLB stories

Related topics

MLBNational Sports
Ken Powtak

    Most Viewed

    SIGN UP FOR THE KSL.COM NEWSLETTER

    Catch up on the top news and features from KSL.com, sent weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    KSL Weather Forecast

    Mobile Apps | Advertise | Feedback | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2022 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  