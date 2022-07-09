Sports / National Sports / 
SPORTS SCOREBOARD
NCAAF NFL NBA MLB NHL MLS NCAAB

Bob Baffert a double winner in return from long suspension

By Beth Harris, Associated Press | Updated - July 9, 2022 at 8:47 p.m. | Posted - July 9, 2022 at 8:37 p.m.

 

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

High Connection won the $125,000 Los Alamitos Derby by 1 3/4 lengths to give trainer Bob Baffert his second victory on the card in his return to competition. He had served a 90-day suspension handed out by the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission, which ended six days ago. The suspension had been upheld at other tracks nationwide. Baffert earned his fifth consecutive victory in the Los Alamitos Derby and seventh since 2014 at the Orange County track. He also won the fifth race. Baffert is still dealing with suspensions by Churchill Downs and the New York Racing Association.

Most recent National Sports stories

Related topics

National Sports
Beth Harris

    Most Viewed

    SIGN UP FOR THE KSL.COM NEWSLETTER

    Catch up on the top news and features from KSL.com, sent weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    KSL Weather Forecast

    Mobile Apps | Advertise | Feedback | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2022 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  