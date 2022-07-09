Sports / National Sports / NBA / 
Lillard signs extension, looks forward to re-tooled Blazers

By Anne M. Peterson, Associated Press | Posted - July 9, 2022 at 8:27 p.m.

 

Damian Lillard agreed to a two-year extension that keeps him with the Portland Trail Blazers through the 2026-27 season. A person with knowledge of the negotiations, speaking to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because the terms were not announced, said the deal is worth $225 million. Lillard signed the deal with his son on his lap and his grandmother watching by phone from Oakland. He spoke at a news conference Saturday evening at Summer League in Las Vegas.

Anne M. Peterson

