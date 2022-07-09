Sports / National Sports / Soccer / 
Charlotte pulls away late for 4-1 victory over Nashville

By The Associated Press | Posted - July 9, 2022 at 7:45 p.m.

 

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Defender Christian Fuchs scored on a first-half penalty kick and Charlotte FC pulled away late for a 4-1 victory over Nashville SC. Fuchs gave Charlotte (8-10-2) the lead for good in the 26th minute with his second goal of the season. Charlotte broke the match open with second-half goals by Karol Swiderski (61st minute), Sergio Ruiz (89th) and Andre Shinyashiki in the first minute of stoppage time. Hany Mukhtar pulled Nashville (7-6-6) within a goal when he scored on a penalty kick in the 67th minute.

