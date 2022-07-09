Sports / National Sports / Soccer / 
Austin breezes to 3-0 victory, Atlanta winless in 4

By The Associated Press | Updated - July 9, 2022 at 8:04 p.m. | Posted - July 9, 2022 at 7:45 p.m.

 

ATLANTA — Felipe Martins and Ethan Finlay scored early goals, Sebastián Driussi added his 11th of the season in the second half and Austin FC rolled to a 3-0 victory on extended Atlanta United's winless streak to four. Injury-ravaged Atlanta, missing defender Miles Robinson and goalkeeper Brad Guzan (Achilles). defender Brooks Lennon (knee) and midfielders Osvaldo Alonso (knee) and Emerson Hyndman (quadriceps), has three losses and a draw since a June 19 win over Miami. Atlanta has one win in its last eight games.

