Reds post 4th walk-off win in 8 games, rally past Rays in 10

By The Associated Press | Updated - July 9, 2022 at 7:13 p.m. | Posted - July 9, 2022 at 6:44 p.m.

 

CINCINNATI — Kyle Farmer scored the tying run on a wild pitch and Nick Senzel hit a game-ending single as the Cincinnati Reds rallied in the 10th inning for another walk-off win, beating the Tampa Bay Rays 5-4. A day after scoring the winning run on a 10th-inning balk, the Reds posted their fourth walk-off victory in their last eight games. They had none in their first 77 games. Farmer started the Reds 10th on second base as the automatic runner. He took third on Matt Reynolds' single and Calvin Faucher threw a wild pitch that made it 4-all. After Donovan Solano singled, Senzel won it.

