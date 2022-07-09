Sports / National Sports / MLB / 
SPORTS SCOREBOARD
NCAAF NFL NBA MLB NHL MLS NCAAB

Ramírez, rookie Jones homer, Guardians rout Royals 13-1

By Cody Friesen, Associated Press | Posted - July 9, 2022 at 6:13 p.m.

 

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — José Ramírez hit his first home run in nearly a month, rookie Nolan Jones connected for an impressive first homer of his career and the Cleveland Guardians stopped a five-game skid, roughing up the Kansas City Royals 13-1. The Guardians totaled a season-high 23 hits and led 11-0 after four innings. Amed Rosario homered off Royals center fielder Michael Taylor in a two-run ninth. Triston McKenzie tossed six scoreless innings of three-hit ball for Cleveland. Ramírez had an RBI single in the first and hit a two-run drive in the second. He leads the AL with 66 RBIs. A day after getting two hits in his big league debut, Jones launched a 457-foot, three-run drive into the Kauffman Stadium fountains to cap a five-run fourth inning.

Most recent MLB stories

Related topics

MLBNational Sports
Cody Friesen

    Most Viewed

    SIGN UP FOR THE KSL.COM NEWSLETTER

    Catch up on the top news and features from KSL.com, sent weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    KSL Weather Forecast

    Mobile Apps | Advertise | Feedback | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2022 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  