Bumgarner sharp in 6 innings, Diamondbacks beat Rockies 9-2

By John Marshall, Associated Press | Posted - July 9, 2022 at 6:13 p.m.

 

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

PHOENIX — Madison Bumgarner pitched six effective innings, Josh Rojas had three RBIs, and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Colorado Rockies 9-2. Bumgarner gave up Kris Bryant's third homer in two games in the first inning, and was sharp after that. He allowed two runs on six hits and struck out five to pass Catfish Hunter (84th) and Dan Haren (83rd) on baseball's all-time strikeout list with 2,014. Jordan Luplow had a run-scoring single in Arizona's three-run first inning against Kyle Freeland (4-7) and hit a solo homer in the fifth. Rojas had a two-run double in the seventh inning and a run-scoring double in the eighth to finish with three of Arizona's 12 hits. Geraldo Perdomo added a two-run single.

